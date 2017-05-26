The Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators battled it out in game (7) for the ages on Thursday night, and fans of all sports tuned into the epic matchup.

Pittsburgh scored first — and never trailed — but each time they lit the lamp, Ottawa answered just moments later. The Senators just did not quit.

But they didn’t have the opportunity to get off the mat after Chris Kunitz daggered them with the series-winning goal in double-overtime.

Craig Anderson stood on his head, with 39 saves, but Kunitz’s slapper from the point went just over his shoulder and into the net for the game-winner.

Chris Kunitz wins it in OT for the Penguins, they head to the Final pic.twitter.com/J1yUAN3NXT — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 26, 2017

The Penguins will now square off against the Predators in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday night.