Chris Long is moving on from the New England Patriots after one season.

The veteran defensive end announced on Instagram Wednesday that he will not re-sign with Patriots.

Long says “I want to get back to being the player I was before” in the post, which explains his decision to not re-sign with the Patriots. The 31-year-old started just seven games last season and might desire an expanded role elsewhere.

Kyle Long, who plays for the Chicago Bears, tried to get his brother, Chris, to come play for the Bears.

Hey @JOEL9ONE I hear your not back with the Patriots. I have a wicked good loft for you in Lake Forest. I will give your son his own wing. — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 1, 2017

We’ll see what happens with Long. Although his numbers have dipped considerably the past few seasons, he can still have an impact on defense.