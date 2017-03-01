Chris Long is moving on from the New England Patriots after one season.
The veteran defensive end announced on Instagram Wednesday that he will not re-sign with Patriots.
Thank you Pats Nation. As a player you've given so much support to, I owe you an explanation as to why I'll be moving on in FA… even if it isn't a big deal. This year and this opportunity gave me a ton. I made lifelong friends in a great locker room and became a champion. I'm so thankful that Coach B (the GOAT) took a chance on me and allowed me the opportunity to play a small part in this wonderful year. This has zero to do with money, etc. It's the right move in my heart because I want to get back to being the player I was before. I'm thankful for my role this year, but as a competitor, I'm itching to do what I do best. It was important to say thank you personally. You may not remember me much, but I'll always remember y'all!! #driveforfive #missionaccomplished
Long says “I want to get back to being the player I was before” in the post, which explains his decision to not re-sign with the Patriots. The 31-year-old started just seven games last season and might desire an expanded role elsewhere.
Kyle Long, who plays for the Chicago Bears, tried to get his brother, Chris, to come play for the Bears.
We’ll see what happens with Long. Although his numbers have dipped considerably the past few seasons, he can still have an impact on defense.