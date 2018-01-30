Super Bowl LII figures to be an interesting matchup for Chris Long and LeGarrette Blount — both of whom played for the Eagles’ opponent in the big game during this time last season.

Long and Blount won championship rings as members of the Patriots, and now they’ll be looking to do the same for the Eagles this season. It would be an interesting feat, should they pull it off, as the teams have varying schemes on both sides of the ball, and fan bases that act a bit different as well.

Blount spoke to reporters on Monday, and praised Patriots fans for attending games — no matter the weather — while also commending Eagles fans for that same level of passion, but also added that they’re “more aggressive.”

“I know that the Patriots fans, they’re loud, and they’re going to attend your games rain, sleet, snow, whatever it is,” Blount said, via NESN’s Zack Cox. “Eagles fans, the same. I feel like (the Philadelphia) fans are a little bit more aggressive for the simple fact that we’ve won a lot of games this year, and they try to take full advantage of that.”

Blount also explained how crazy it was in Philadelphia after the Eagles destroyed the Vikings, 38-7, in the NFC Championship game.

“They’re climbing on top of poles after we win games,” he said. “It was crazy in Philly. Fires were set. It was wild.”

Long, like Blount, also gave his own personal comparison of the two fan bases on Monday.

“New England, that fanbase is amazing,” he said. “They’ve been there every year. They know what to expect. They’ve got reason to be excited every year. I’m sure they would stick with them if there was ever a downturn – I can’t imagine that ever happening. But in Philly, they’ve been through thick and thin, and they’re really excited about this team having an opportunity to do something that no (Eagles) team has done.”

It’s understandable that Eagles fans are hungry for a title win, as the team has never won a Super Bowl in franchise history. The Patriots, on the other hand, have won five titles since the turn of the century, so fans have become accustomed to success.