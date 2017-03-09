Things got ugly in the second half of Wednesday’s Georgetown-St John’s Big East tournament matchup.

It started when Amar Alibegovic fouled L.J. Peak hard as he was driving to the basket.

A skirmish then broke out, and both benches cleared. St John’s head coach Chris Mullin tried to calm things down, but then he himself got heated and got into a shouting match with Georgetown head coach John Thompson III.

Whoa. Benches clear, Chris Mullin & JT3 get into it. Things just got real chippy at @TheGarden. #BEtourney https://t.co/LWAzgpcks7 — FS1 (@FS1) March 9, 2017

The two coaches were separated, and eventually, cooler heads prevailed.

March Madness is officially here!