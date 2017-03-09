Quantcast
Chris Mullin, John Thompson III get into it during game (VIDEO)
Posted by on March 9, 2017

Things got ugly in the second half of Wednesday’s Georgetown-St John’s Big East tournament matchup.

It started when Amar Alibegovic fouled L.J. Peak hard as he was driving to the basket.

A skirmish then broke out, and both benches cleared. St John’s head coach Chris Mullin tried to calm things down, but then he himself got heated and got into a shouting match with Georgetown head coach John Thompson III.

The two coaches were separated, and eventually, cooler heads prevailed.

