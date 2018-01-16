It was expected that the Clippers would be Blake Griffin’s team after Chris Paul was traded to the Rockets over the summer. The veteran point guard was the leader of the team, and the offense went through him.

Griffin has put up solid numbers this season, averaging 22.4 points per game, but only 7.6 rebounds. He hasn’t been the dominant force in the paint that he needs to be to take over games, and it doesn’t appear that he brings the same level of leadership that Paul did to the team.

Lou Williams, however, has been a huge contributor on the offensive end of the floor, and is a major reason the team has been able to win nine of its last 11 games. Williams, who was acquired by the Clippers in the trade involving Paul, is currently averaging 31.6 points per game in January so far. He scored 50 points in a win over the Warriors last week, and has been downright lethal from three-point range.

Paul is apparently a fan of Williams’ game, as he had some high praise for the Clippers guard after Monday’s matchup at Staples Center. CP3 was asked about the Clippers’ offense, and had this to say to reporters.

“They got Lou Will, you know what I mean,” Paul said. “Lou Will is the guy, you know what I mean. That’s the go-to guy, the guy that they should play through and stuff like that. He having a great year and he tough, he tough, man.”

Chris Paul says the Clippers should play through their 'go-to guy' Lou Williams. pic.twitter.com/RNqf2ZKrXR — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 16, 2018

It appeared as if Paul threw some shade at Griffin there as well. He didn’t mention the Clippers big man at all in talking about the team’s offense, and it’s no secret that the two former teammates don’t get along.

Paul isn’t wrong about what he said, though. It’s been Williams who has really put the Clippers on his back during their recent win streak.