Russell Westbrook is a tough mark, for any NBA player, especially a veteran. He’s as athletic as they come at the point guard position, and records triple-doubles like it’s his job.

Chris Paul was tasked with guarding Westbrook on Monday night, and he hurt his thumb in doing so. On one particular play, Paul tried to block or affect Westbrook’s three-point attempt, but appeared to jam his thumb.

He was so mad about it he kicked a chair.

Paul went to the locker room afterward and did not return.

Chris Paul is out with a sprained left thumb — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 17, 2017

UPDATE:

Chris Paul had a X-ray and it was negative for any breaks — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 17, 2017

Chris Paul will have a MRI tomorrow, per Doc Rivers — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 17, 2017

We’ll hear about the extent of the injury on Tuesday.