The Rockets upgraded their backcourt in the offseason by trading for Chris Paul, who will now play alongside James Harden, likely giving opposing defenses fits.

But for now, being that it’s still the offseason, rather than hooking up for buckets on the court, the two are doing some team-building and getting to know one another, off of it.

CP3 posted a snap of him and Harden at Kendrick Lamar’s concert in Houston on Saturday night, and it looked like the two had a blast.

🎶 Loyalty Loyalty Loyalty 🎶 The new Rockets backcourt at Kendrick's show in Houston (via @CP3) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:46pm PDT

It seems like the two are already enjoying each other’s company, and we can’t wait to see them in action in the upcoming season.