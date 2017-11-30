Chris Paul, for the first time, isn’t the go-to player on his team, but he doesn’t seem to have a problem with it.

The veteran point guard previously played for the Hornets and Clippers, both of which were “his” team. This season is a different story, though, with Paul playing in Houston, and James Harden the unquestioned leader of the squad.

So far, Paul has been the player setting his teammates up, and Harden has been the scorer, which is a recipe for success. Paul has averaged 11.5 assists per game in his last four contests, and the Rockets have benefited, winning their last six games. If the Rockets can keep rolling, with Paul getting enough shot attempts to be happy, then they’ll be a legitimate contender that could challenge the defending champion Warriors.

Paul recently spoke to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle about what it’s like to play in head coach Mike D’Antoni’s offense, and the veteran point guard appears to be quite fond of it.

“I never played with three guys around the 3-point line, just spacing the court,” Paul said. “I know I can shoot it. I know I can score and stuff like that. I don’t have to. I’ve just always been a guy that takes what the defense gives me. If you’re off me, I’m a shooter. If there’s two guys on me, I’m going to find the open guy.

“I’m going to find you. I always say, ‘there ain’t but so many things you can do on a court.’ I’m going to find you.”

It will be interesting to see how Paul reacts to Harden likely taking the final shot in close games as the season progresses, but for now, he appears to be fitting in well with his new teammates, and is thriving in D’Antoni’s offense.