It sounds more and more like the Los Angeles Clippers could lose Chris Paul this offseason.

Paul has an early termination option in his contract and will likely use it to put himself in a better financial situation—if not a physical one.

According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Clippers front office is really starting to worry about buzz linking Paul to the San Antonio Spurs:

The Clippers have recently become “nervous” about the reports that San Antonio will make a big push to get Paul and that the point guard has interest in talking to and possibly joining the Spurs, said one executive who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

To make matters worse for the Clippers, Paul has plans with the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets:

Paul also has plans to talk with the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, one executive said.

We’ve already gone in-depth on why the Spurs will have a hard time signing Paul. But he does seem like the typical Spurs pickup, provided the front office can find a way to make it happen. Playing alongside Kawhi Leonard in San Antonio’s system has to look attractive to one of the league’s best point guards.

Ditto for Houston, though James Harden improved this year by running the point himself. Perhaps more interesting is Denver, where breakout star Nikola Jokic could use a great point running the offense as the Nuggets try to emulate other Western Conference risers such as the Utah Jazz.

Paul clearly has options if he’s tired of suiting up and disappointing with the Clippers as the conference seems to pass the team by. He can hop elsewhere if he chooses, so these rumors are just the beginning.