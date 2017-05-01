Frustration could be seen on the faces of multiple Clippers players on Sunday, when the team lost at home against the Jazz in Game 7 of their playoff series.

The loss not only eliminated the team from the postseason, but also created a ripple effect in that the Clippers may elect to do a complete roster overhaul over the summer. Blake Griffin could be on the outs, as well as possibly Chris Paul, but that remains to be seen.

All of that stuff likely had an effect on Paul, whose frustration caused him to lash out and nearly put a cheap shot on Joe Ingles with two minutes remaining in Sunday’s game. The two got tied up fighting for a loose ball, and with Ingles still on the ground, Paul stood up and swung his foot right in the direction of his opponent’s face.

Did the refs not see Chris Paul throwing a kick at Ingles? pic.twitter.com/4u9CedlBJY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 30, 2017

Somehow, the officials didn’t even whistle Paul for a foul.