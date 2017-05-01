It’s time to blow up the Los Angeles Clippers, and veteran point guard Chris Paul could be on the move as a result.

Whether it’s Paul, Blake Griffin or both, it’s clear that this marriage just isn’t working out. Compiling a great regular-season record just to suffer an early playoff exit doesn’t cut it in the NBA. It’s time for a change.

Being that it’s a hot topic, reporters wasted no time asking about it after Sunday’s Game 7 loss to the Jazz. CP3 was probably expecting the question, but wasn’t really in the right state of mind to answer it, as he was still processing the loss.

“No, I haven’t,” Paul said, when asked if he’d be exercising the early-termination option in his contract. “We just lost probably like 20 minutes ago.”

Give the man some space, jeez.