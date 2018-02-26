Rockets point guard Chris Paul tried to show some love for someone very close to one of his teammates during Monday’s game against the Jazz, and he ended up with an extra turnover on the stat sheet as a result.

Paul was dribbling the ball near midcourt in the final seconds of the game, attempting to potentially close out the contest, as his team had a 96-85 lead with under 15 seconds remaining.

The Rockets point guard reached out to high-five James Harden’s mother, but he stepped out of bounds upon doing so, resulting in a turnover with roughly 10 seconds remaining in the game.

CP3 gets called for the turnover for high-fiving Harden’s mom 😂 pic.twitter.com/YywvyCihOz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2018

That has to be one of CP3’s most peculiar turnovers of his career, but dapping up Harden’s mom to celebrate the big road win was likely worth it.