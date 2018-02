It’s Go Texan Day, and one of Houston’s newest and biggest superstars has gone all-out in the spirit of the local holiday.

Rockets point guard Chris Paul was seen rocking a cowboy costume — hat and all — before Friday’s game against the Timberwolves.

The Rockets posted a photo of the awesome costume.

A video of CP3 sporting it in the locker room has surfaced as well.

.@CP3 showed up to the game ready for a rodeo 😂 pic.twitter.com/9VFL1QQdSG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2018

He’s a Texan now — through and through. The initiation process has been completed.