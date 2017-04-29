Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Chris Paul’s motivational words to Paul Pierce helped power Clippers over Jazz
Posted by on April 29, 2017

Chris Paul made sure NBA veteran Paul Pierce knew that his career wasn’t ending on the road in Utah during Game 6 of the team’s Western Conference playoff series on Friday night.

Pierce — who has been in the league for 18 years — deserved better than that, and CP3 made sure he knew during Friday’s game in Salt Lake City, which probably fired the team up.

“I looked over at ‘Truth’ [Pierce] during one of them timeouts, and I said, ‘You’re not ending your career in Utah,'” Paul told reporters after the 98-93 win. It was CP3’s way of guaranteeing a Game 7, and he delivered on his promise.

Paul and the Clippers’ veterans stepped up big-time and snagged a huge road win to even the series. They’ll now host Game 7 at Staples Center on Sunday.

And as for CP3, he put on quite the show, dropping 29 points in an efficient 10-of-20 shooting performance.