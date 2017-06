Chris Rock provided a stroke of comedic genius at Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Rock was seated courtside for the epic matchup at Oracle Arena, and at one point, 36-year-old Richard Jefferson ended up on the floor right in front of him.

The famous comedian then provided some sound advice, ribbing him about his age.

“I know you [are] old, man… stay down!” Rock joked.

Chris Rock calling Richard Jefferson old is pretty great pic.twitter.com/VDi9Gr1BuX — Ananth Pandian (@Ananth_Pandian) June 13, 2017

For the record, Rock is 52 years old, so he knows of what he speaks.