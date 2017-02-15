A change of scenery looks like it will do Chris Sale some good, as the former White Sox ace clearly was not enjoying his time in Chicago.

With trade rumors swirling, Sale once cut up the team’s throwback jerseys so the Sox wouldn’t have to wear them before their game against the Tigers, which caused him to be scratched from starting. Sale believed the uniforms were uncomfortable, and for a pitcher, comfort is a pretty important thing.

The whole situation was a bit bizarre, but is now in the past, as Sale looks to make his first start with the Red Sox in April. He was asked about the jersey-cutting incident by reporters on Tuesday during a press conference, and cracked a funny “throwback” joke in explaining it.