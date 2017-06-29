There’s hope for Christian Hackenberg after all.

The Jets drafted Hackenberg out of Penn State in the second round in 2016, but he wasn’t activated for a single game last season.

According to Albert Breer of the MMQB, however, the Jets are pleased with the progress Hackenberg has made on his footwork under the guidance of quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates. It doesn’t mean Hackenberg is ready to start in Week 1 but it’s, well, a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reported that soon-to-be 38-year-old Josh McCown, the front-runner to start, was a little disappointing in minicamp.

Todd Bowles could end up having to make a decision that feels like choosing between an earache and a toothache.