Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey hit the field at the Scouting Combine on Friday, and one of the most intriguing backs in this year’s class wasn’t all that impressive.

McCaffrey weighs only 201 pounds, and is more of a change-of-pace, third-down back. But his 40-yard dash time was clocked at 4.49 seconds. For comparison purposes, Leonard Fournette, who weighs 240 pounds, came in at 4.51.

Here he is going through some position drills.

Christian McCaffrey going through position drills pic.twitter.com/MaQjYgKUVn — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 3, 2017

McCaffrey is small, so he’s not an early-down or all-purpose back, but he does provide home-run hitting ability, and can match up well against linebackers or safeties if lined up as a receiver on third down.