Former Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey is doing all he can to impress scouts at the combine, but that’s going to be a difficult task if they can’t properly identify him.

McCaffrey was seen at the NFL Scouting Combine wearing a jersey that featured his name spelled incorrectly on it.

As you can see, McCaffrey was wearing a “McCaffery” jersey.

Whoops. Former Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey’s combine jersey featured a typo https://t.co/fgs62g1fJm pic.twitter.com/5tuDRdAvps — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 3, 2017

You had one job, combine jersey bro.