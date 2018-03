A lot of MLB players are still attempting to find their groove, which is what March’s exhibition games are for.

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, on the other hand, is already hitting moon shots.

Vazquez crushed a ball so hard in Thursday’s spring training against the Blue Jays that it actually cleared the replica Green Monster at JetBlue Park.

No doubt about that one! 👋 pic.twitter.com/HjMI6qLRzR — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 15, 2018

That ball was hit so hard it still may not have landed yet.