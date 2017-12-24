Seattle eliminated Dallas from playoff contention with Sunday’s 21-12 win at AT&T Stadium, which left Cowboys players, coaches and fans in disarray.

Furthermore, in addition to the disappointment the Cowboys faithful is dealing with regarding their 2017 campaign, a celebrity elected to rub some salt in the wound after Sunday’s game. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, moonwalked all over the Cowboys logo in the end zone at AT&T Stadium, which you can see in the clip below.

That gesture won’t go over well among the Cowboys brass.