Someone that works in Cinnabon’s social media department needs a scolding after they tried to get too cute with a tweet in the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death.

For some reason, they decided her tragic passing was a good time to promote the Cinnabon brand, which is pretty terrible logic. Here’s the tweet in question.

This was the Cinnabon tweet that people got super upset about. Have fun explaining this to your kids. NSFW pic.twitter.com/UsZBlCZY2J — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 27, 2016

I don’t agree with it being all that funny, and think it was in poor taste. Many users on Twitter agreed, and that’s why the tweet was deleted pretty quickly.