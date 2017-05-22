All-Star forward Paul Millsap will opt out of his contract with the Atlanta Hawks and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Are the Portland Trail Blazers interested?

CJ McCollum is, apparently. The Trail Blazers guard responded to the news of Millsap heading to free agency with an emoji of a pair of eyes:

Paul Millsap is heading to free agency and @CJMcCollum is excited https://t.co/6PjX6I9B6j pic.twitter.com/qEISxcrsSS — 120 Sports (@120Sports) May 22, 2017

The Trail Blazers could use Millsap’s help after missing out on the playoffs last season. He averaged 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 2016-17, and is considered to be the best free-agent power forward on the market.