Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw recorded yet another milestone during Friday night’s game against the Brewers, and did so while pitching a gem.

Kershaw was flawless until giving up a home run to Domingo Santana in the seventh inning, which was the only run he gave up in the game. He struck out 14 batters, had only two hits against him and gave up one walk.

The Dodgers ace struck out Jonathan Villar in the second inning of the game, getting the Brewers’ infielder to chase a high fastball. It was the 2,000th strikeout of Kershaw’s career.

Clayton Kershaw, 2000th Strikeout (95mph FB) pic.twitter.com/PMRpmdrrPg — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 3, 2017

The 2,000th strikeout was recorded pretty early in his time spent in the league, before he even reached 30 years of age.

With his fourth strikeout tonight, Clayton Kershaw became the second-quickest pitcher to reach 2,000 career strikeouts (via @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/RqtedPNcvD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 3, 2017

Will we see 2,000 more?