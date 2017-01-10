Clemson Tigers receiver etched his name in the record books in Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game with two key touchdown catches.

The first score cut the Alabama lead to 17-14, and Clemson was able to steal a bit of momentum from their opponent. The Crimson Tide may have answered with a score of their own, but they were still in the game, and Renfrow’s 24-yard touchdown catch (watch here) made sure of it.

But it was the second touchdown catch that changed the course of college football history.

The Tigers has the ball on the Crimson Tide’s two-yard line, with six seconds remaining. Clemson played for the win, rather than overtime, and it worked out. The team ran a pick play, which got Hunter Renfrow wide-open in the end zone. The end result was the game-winning touchdown catch with just one second remaining, forever making him a hero to Tigers fans.

Renfrow’s score capped off one of the best games in college football history.