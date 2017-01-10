Clemson’s players and its head coach, Dabo Swinney, busted out some sick dance moves in the locker room after Monday night’s 35-31 win in the National Championship game.

There’s usually a dance party after every Tigers win, but this one was extra special, being that they are now national champions, and fought back from a two-touchdown deficit against the No .1-ranked team in the country to accomplish that feat.

Here’s what the dance party looked like:

DABO HAD THE WHOLE LOCKER ROOM LIT💯💀 pic.twitter.com/t3TmJLf8Oq — Football Vines (@TheFBVine) January 10, 2017

It’s not the first time Dabo has danced. Remember this from back in October?

Oh, and this happened on the field after the title win on Monday night, too.

Those bros had moves like Jagger—especially Dabo.