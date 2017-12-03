Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has his eyes on the prize as the team prepares to likely play in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

The Tigers destroyed the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC Championship Game, 38-3, and appear to be headed to New Orleans for a Sugar Bowl matchup against whichever team ends up with the No. 4 seed. It won’t take long for them to find out, either, as the final College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Sunday.

For now, the 340-pound Lawrence can lick his lips in anticipation of all the great things playing in New Orleans has to offer — like donuts, for example. Lawrence was asked for his thoughts on playing in the Sugar Bowl, and he told a reporter he’s going to get himself some beignets. New Orleans is known for its deep-fried pastries, and Lawrence, who has quite the appetite, is going to enjoy some. Here’s what he had to say in this funny exchange between him and a reporter after Saturday’s win.

Clemson's 340-pound DT Dexter Lawrence asked what he thinks about going to the Sugar Bowl. "Them donuts. What are they called?" Beignets. "Yeah, beignets. I'm gonna get me some of them." — Crooked Halery (@DavidHaleESPN) December 3, 2017

New Orleans bakeries may need to produce extra beignets in anticipation of the Tigers’ arrival.