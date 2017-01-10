Posted byon
The on-field action between the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide during Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game was as great as advertised.
It just couldn’t compare to the head referee’s arms, though.
Early in the first quarter, the head referee made his television debut and Twitter couldn’t help but compare the man to the NFL’s Ed Hochuli and have plenty of fun with it.
Here is a look at the highlights:
Hochuli owns the big-armed referee proudly and has for years, but this guy has thrown down the gauntlet on one of sport’s biggest stages.
Somebody get Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather and have them train for an arm-wrestling competition already.