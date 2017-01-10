The on-field action between the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide during Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game was as great as advertised.

It just couldn’t compare to the head referee’s arms, though.

Early in the first quarter, the head referee made his television debut and Twitter couldn’t help but compare the man to the NFL’s Ed Hochuli and have plenty of fun with it.

Here is a look at the highlights:

This referee could definitely beat up Ed Hochuli… https://t.co/ky42Nb0Xb0 — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) January 10, 2017

Ed Hochuli ain't got nothing on this ref. #jacked — KillerCains (@JCBlackandBlue) January 10, 2017

This college ref could beat up Ed Hochuli, I bet — Michael Russo (@Russostrib) January 10, 2017

Ed Hochuli is watching this referee and shaking his head and saying "hell naw." And doing 100 push-ups. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) January 10, 2017

Ed Hochuli mad as hell tonight looking at this college ref infringe on his brand. #GunsOut — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 10, 2017

I want to see this referee arm-wrestle Hochuli. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 10, 2017

This ref would beat the hell out of Ed Hochuli. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) January 10, 2017

Instead of the Pro Bowl, let's just have a boxing match between Ed Hochuli and this swoll ref. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) January 10, 2017

Hochuli owns the big-armed referee proudly and has for years, but this guy has thrown down the gauntlet on one of sport’s biggest stages.

Somebody get Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather and have them train for an arm-wrestling competition already.