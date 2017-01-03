Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam offered a written apology to fans and season ticket holders for the team’s 1-15 season in 2016.

From Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com:

“With the close of the 2016 season, we wanted to thank you again for all of your support and apologize for such a disappointing year,” Haslam wrote.

The Browns finished 1-15 in 2016, with a lone win over the San Diego Chargers during Week 16. The team began the season with a 0-14 start and finished with an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday.

“Clearly, this season has been a painful part of our building process,” the release said. “You deserve the best, and you certainly deserve better than a 1-15 team. We are sorry that our result have not been better.”

This offseason will be very important for Cleveland’s improvement as a franchise. The Browns hold the No. 1 and No. 12 picks in the 2017 NFL draft, and the team should go into free agency with plenty of cap room to add a talented player or two.

Head coach Hue Jackson confidently claimed his team wouldn’t be finishing 1-15 in 2017.

“We’re not going 1-15 next year,” Jackson said, via ESPN. “You can write it if you like. Hue Jackson said it. It’s the way it is.”

The Browns haven’t won more than seven games in a season since 2007. Cleveland is an NFL worst 4-28 over the last two seasons.