The Cleveland Browns are still searching for their franchise quarterback, even though rookie Cody Kessler showed some promise when he played under center. The team, unfortunately, didn’t get to completely evaluate him, as he was dealing with a concussion for awhile, and then Robert Griffin III was given a few starts.

Anyway, it’s clear that the Browns will be using one of their many picks in the 2017 draft to select a quarterback. It’s unclear, though, how high of a pick they’ll be using, and who they’ll be targeting. Is the plan to stick with Kessler, release Griffin and draft a mid-round quarterback as a “project”? Or, will they be using the first overall pick in the draft to select a quarterback? They could also trade the pick, but that seems unlikely.

At this point, we’re now hearing that Clemson dual-threat quarterback Deshaun Watson is on their wish list. Peter King of The MMQB reported Monday that the Browns want Watson to play in the Senior Bowl, which likely won’t happen. It does make sense, though, as Hue Jackson is set to coach the South team.

Jackson recently shared some thoughts on Watson, and was very complimentary of him.

“I think he’s a high-character guy,” Jackson said, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I think he’s made of the right stuff. I don’t think there’s anything malicious about his decision. I just think he’s like a lot of guys who have made this decision to do what’s best for them.”

Watson would make a lot of sense for the Browns, now let’s just hope they surround him with weapons if they do choose to go in that direction.