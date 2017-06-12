Quantcast
Cleveland ice cream shop trolls Draymond Green with hilarious sign
June 12, 2017

CP’s Cooler, an ice cream shop in Willowick, Ohio, didn’t appreciate Draymond Green’s comments about people in Cleveland, so it decided to troll the Golden State Warriors forward with a sign outside its store.

To recap, Green told reporters after Game 4 on Friday: “I don’t pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland. They don’t seem to be the sharpest people around.”

Here’s the sign that was outside CP’s Cooler the very next day:

This isn’t the first time CP’s Cooler has taken a shot at Green, though. Here’s a few more directed at him:

Clearly, CP’s Cooler doesn’t like Green, or the Warriors for that matter.

