CP’s Cooler, an ice cream shop in Willowick, Ohio, didn’t appreciate Draymond Green’s comments about people in Cleveland, so it decided to troll the Golden State Warriors forward with a sign outside its store.
To recap, Green told reporters after Game 4 on Friday: “I don’t pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland. They don’t seem to be the sharpest people around.”
Here’s the sign that was outside CP’s Cooler the very next day:
This isn’t the first time CP’s Cooler has taken a shot at Green, though. Here’s a few more directed at him:
Clearly, CP’s Cooler doesn’t like Green, or the Warriors for that matter.