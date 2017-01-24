After missing the last 18 games following surgery on his right knee, Blake Griffin is expected to return to action Tuesday for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The star power forward is listed as probable for tonight’s game in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

Injury Update: Blake Griffin is listed as "Probable" for tonight's game in Philadelphia. — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 24, 2017

The Clippers have gone 10-8 without Griffin, who had an arthroscopic procedure on Dec. 20 to remove loose bodies from his right knee.

“I’m as close as you can feel,” Griffin said Saturday, according to ESPN.com’s Kevin Arnovitz.

The Clippers are still without star point guard Chris Paul, who is expected to be sidelined six to eight weeks following surgery on his left thumb, but Griffin’s return to lineup should provide a much-needed boost to the team. Prior to getting injured, the five-time All-Star averaged 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 26 games.