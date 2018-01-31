Clippers owner Steve Ballmer showed off his #StruggleFace during Tuesday’s disappointing 104-96 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Many expected the Clippers to be fired up amid the Blake Griffin trade, with the players stepping up in their former teammate’s absence, especially playing at home, however, it was anything but. The Clippers trailed after every quarter, and were never really in the game.

That poor performance elicited this reaction from Ballmer late in the game, which was fitting, given how the team played.

Ballmer x Sound of Silence pic.twitter.com/IbEpn9tX7q — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 31, 2018

That priceless expression says everything.