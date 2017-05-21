Classic Empire’s dreams of winning the Triple Crown were foiled at the Preakness Stakes by an unlikely foe on Saturday.

Cloud Computing — a 13-to-one underdog — ran a great race and stole the show, impressing the crowd at Pimlico in doing so. The undersized horse was overlooked by many, but earned the win by putting together a dominant performance.

It was an entertaining race, as the two favorites — Always Dreaming (6-to-5 odds) and Classic Empire (2-to-one) — were neck and neck throughout. But they would end up finishing in second and third place, respectively.

The two gave it their all, but it just wasn’t their day. On Saturday, the spotlight was on Cloud Computing, and he delivered.

Here are the full results.

1. Cloud Computing 2. Classic Empire 3. Senior Investment 4. Lookin at Lee 5. Gunnevera 6. Multiplier 7. Conquest Mo Money 8. Always Dreaming 9. Hence 10. Term of Art

The odds were stacked against Cloud Computing, as this stat showed.

Cloud Computing wins the Preakness! 1st horse to win the Preakness after not competing in the Kentucky Derby since 2009 (Rachel Alexandra). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 20, 2017

As a big fan of iCloud, I’m currently wishing I had thrown a few bucks on Cloud Computing, given his name. How can you go wrong in backing the data storage trend of the future? The forward-thinking horse was a step ahead of his competitors on Saturday, and it paid off.