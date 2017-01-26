It seemed like a playground idea at first, but Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league is starting to look like something that will be fun to watch once the NBA season comes to a close. After all, ball is life, so why not enjoy more basketball during hte NBA offseason?

Allen Iverson alone is reason enough to watch, and Ice Cube also just landed a few more former NBA players, although they’ll be coaching.

The 3-on-3 league co-founded by @icecube — @TheBig3 — has landed NBA legends @Rick24Barry, Clyde Drexler and @badboyhorn44 as coaches — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 25, 2017

So to recap: Clyde Drexler, Rick Barry and Rick Mahorn will all be coaching, which actually isn’t as crazy of an idea as it sounds. Both Drexler and Mahorn coached at the college level, so they know a thing or two about how to lead a team.

Will you be tuning in to watch? I sure will be.