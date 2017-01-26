The Duke Blue Devils are in a slump right now, having lost three of their last four games, and head coach Mike Krzyzewski is not happy about it.

And being that Coach K takes a hands-on approach to his job, rather than sitting idle, he’s taking action. He took a leave of absence last month to undergo back surgery, and the team is 2-3 since he’s been gone. So since he won’t be able to coach for a while longer, he instead instituted a policy that shows that he means business. If this doesn’t send a message to the players to turn things around and get heading back in the right direction, it’s hard to imagine what will.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman and Dana O’Neil provided the details:

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, on the mend after back surgery, held a meeting at his house Tuesday night in which he informed players that they were temporarily kicked out of the locker room and also forbidden from wearing Blue Devils apparel.

While it may sound like an extreme measure, Coach K has actually employed this strategy multiple times in the past. Still, it should send a message to the players that he means business, and will help make sure they put in the work to get back to the dominant form we’re used to seeing from the renowned basketball program.