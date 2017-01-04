Nevermind the cold weather happening right now, as the hottest music festival of the year just announced its lineup, which is proof that spring isn’t as far away as we think it is.

The lineup is distinctly distant than last year. If you’re a rap fan, you’re probably loving it. If you’re an EDM or alt rock fan, on the other hand, you’re probably not too happy.

Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar are set to headline their respective days, which speaks volumes about the theme of this year’s event. On the EDM side, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix and Marshmello are set to perform, but pales in comparison to last year’s Calvin Harris, Jack U (Skrillex and Diplo both), KSHMR and others.

If this (fairly weak) lineup interests you, you can purchase tickets on the Coachella website (here).

Totally understand that it’ll be nearly impossible to match last year’s greatness, but this is a pretty sizable downgrade. Do better, Coachella.