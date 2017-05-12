It turns out the NFL isn’t completely ignoring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick’s inability to get a job so far has perplexed most. Lesser quarterbacks have received jobs this offseason, helping some to conclude many teams want to avoid a potential PR issue after Kaepernick protested the national anthem last year.

While that may be the case, Kaepernick’s adviser, Harry Edwards, says teams have asked about him, per USA Today‘s Jarrett Bell :

“They’ve asked, ‘Can he play? Does he want to play?'” Edwards said. “The last question I can’t answer. The first question, absolutely. If Kaep makes up his mind, he wouldn’t only go in and make a team, he’d put pressure on somebody to start.”

It’s hard to know why the three interested teams didn’t end up signing him. From a strictly football standpoint, though, usual barriers such as money, scheme and coach fit and a chance to actually play likely came up in the conversations.

At the end of the day, Kaepernick is a quarterback with a Super Bowl on his resume who made the best out of a terrible situation last year. As we noted, per Dave Zirin of The Nation, he wants to keep playing:

Having spoken to Kaepernick, I can say – in contradiction to anonymous NFL claims made to Peter King – he has not "moved on" from football — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) May 9, 2017

It feels like a matter of time before Kaepernick is back on an NFL field—especially now that we know there has been interest.