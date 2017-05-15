The Seahawks have their share of reclamation projects. Why not take on one more?

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on 710 ESPN Seattle that the team is considering bringing in Colin Kaepernick or Robert Griffin III to back up Russell Wilson.

“We’re looking at everybody. We really are,” Carroll said. “We’ve been tracking everything that’s going on, and we’ve got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we’re still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys.”

In his column on The MMQB, Peter King introduced the notion of the Seahawks adding Kaepernick. Among his numerous reasons were the fact that none of the Seahawks’ backups, Trevone Boykin, Jake Heaps, Skyler Howard and Michael Birdsong, have started an NFL game.

King also said that Seattle would be one of the NFL’s more forgiving cities when it comes to Kaepernick’s decision last year to kneel for the national anthem.

Griffin suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1 with the Browns last season and started just five games. The Browns released him in March. Griffin has thrown six touchdown passes and nine interceptions in 12 starts since 2014.

The Seahawks signed 2013 draft busts Luke Joeckel and Dion Jordan this offseason. They were the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively. If they sign Griffin, they’d be adding the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft.

If their offensive line doesn’t improve, the Seahawks will need more talented backup quarterbacks than they have now. Wilson has never missed a start, but he hasn’t been sacked less than 40 times since his rookie year in 2012. If he ever misses any significant time, the Seahawks might be able to draft their own high pick rather than reaching into the bargain bin for discarded ones.