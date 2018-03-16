Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been watching a number of other quarterbacks get signed in free agency, but he continues to be passed over.

That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not in playing shape, though.

Kaep has been working out — both on the practice field and in the weight room — which we now know from some videos that have hit social media.

It’s almost like Kaep is begging for a job right now — attempting to circulate these videos via social media. But if it works, so be it.