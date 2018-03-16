Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Colin Kaepernick spotted training in Houston, will an NFL team sign him?
Posted by on March 16, 2018

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been watching a number of other quarterbacks get signed in free agency, but he continues to be passed over.

That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not in playing shape, though.

Kaep has been working out — both on the practice field and in the weight room — which we now know from some videos that have hit social media.

I've been training @kaepernick7 everyday and to say he's dedicated is an understatement. Each day we hit the gym and put in work! We haven't stopped throwing, training and preparing since January of 2017. Even when we’re traveling we put in that work #nevertired 💪🏽 #imwithkap

A post shared by Josh Hidalgo, CSCS (@hidalgoj8) on

It’s almost like Kaep is begging for a job right now — attempting to circulate these videos via social media. But if it works, so be it.