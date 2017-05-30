Quantcast
Colin Kaepernick to the Seahawks seems like a done deal
May 30, 2017

Colin Kaepernick joining the Seattle Seahawks has seemed like an obvious turn of events ever since the San Francisco 49ers parted ways with the polarizing quarterback.

Kaepernick is a divisive figure due to both his play on the field and his protests of the national anthem a year ago. Why he’s remained unemployed varies by who has to answer the question, but interest from the Seahawks has been apparent for a while now.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the two sides see close to working something out:

As we noted in the past, the Seahawks worked out Kaepernick alongside other quarterbacks as they continue to hunt for a backup behind Russell Wilson.

Rapoport was on top of that development as well:

Interestingly enough, speculation has only increased recently because of a since-deleted Instagram post by Spike Lee:

The team that eventually lands Kaepernick will have a huge media boon around the team for various reasons. He played well last season on a miserable San Francisco squad, though it gets lost in the discussion about his protests.

Alas, if there’s a town capable of handling the extra coverage, it’s Seattle. Kaepernick also happens to be the perfect fit behind Wilson as a guy who can come in and run the same offense.