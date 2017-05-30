Colin Kaepernick joining the Seattle Seahawks has seemed like an obvious turn of events ever since the San Francisco 49ers parted ways with the polarizing quarterback.
Kaepernick is a divisive figure due to both his play on the field and his protests of the national anthem a year ago. Why he’s remained unemployed varies by who has to answer the question, but interest from the Seahawks has been apparent for a while now.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the two sides see close to working something out:
As we noted in the past, the Seahawks worked out Kaepernick alongside other quarterbacks as they continue to hunt for a backup behind Russell Wilson.
Rapoport was on top of that development as well:
Interestingly enough, speculation has only increased recently because of a since-deleted Instagram post by Spike Lee:
The team that eventually lands Kaepernick will have a huge media boon around the team for various reasons. He played well last season on a miserable San Francisco squad, though it gets lost in the discussion about his protests.
Alas, if there’s a town capable of handling the extra coverage, it’s Seattle. Kaepernick also happens to be the perfect fit behind Wilson as a guy who can come in and run the same offense.