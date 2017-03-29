Colin Kaepernick and the Houston Texans is a marriage that needs to happen.

Kaepernick remains without a job for a few different reasons, though as we’ve touched on, his asking price isn’t helping matters.

Houston is one of the few franchises that might be willing to give him a chance to start in the NFL still. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that head coach Bill O’Brien has talked about the addition, according to Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper:

“We’ve watched him,” O’Brien said. “Like I’ve said, we feel good about where we’re at right now with Tom and Brandon Weeden, but we’ve watched him and discussed him. I think that’s a fluid situation as far as free agency goes, not just for Colin Kaepernick but for the teams. As you know, your roster’s not totally set until right before you open that season. He’s a good football player, he can run, he’s been coached well by [Jim] Harbaugh and Chip Kelly. Those guys are excellent coaches, so you know the background that he has. We’ll continue to discuss all the positions on our team, but we’ve definitely watched him.”

The Texans don’t have the most attractive depth chart at quarterback right now and throwing a high draft pick at the position isn’t the best idea if O’Brien can spur a competition in other ways.

Something of a quarterback guru, it’s rather telling O’Brien has answered differently than most when it comes to Kaepernick. Call it the perfect marriage—Kaepernick gets a chance to start in Houston with a coach who can get the most out of his abilities and the team perhaps finds an answer under center, or at least creates a worthwhile competition.

