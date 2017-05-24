The suggested link between embattled quarterback Colin Kaepernick and the Seattle Seahawks will finally come to fruition soon.

With the Seahawks looking for an adequate backup behind Russell Wilson, Kaepernick had to come up at some point or another thanks to the similarities in their games.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kaepernick will be one of the names the Seahawks work out:

#Seahawks are slated to work out reserve QBs soon & barring a change of plans, Colin Kaepernick is expected to be one of them, per sources. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2017

It’s about time, right?

Kaepernick took a hit in the minds of some thanks to his protests of the national anthem last year, while others simply point out he’s heading for the dreaded age of 30 and might not be worth the investment from a football standpoint anymore.

Either way, Kaepernick played quite well last season with the San Francisco 49ers despite the wasteland of talent around him. He’s been linked to the Seahawks for weeks, with coach Pete Carroll even admitting the team was looking at him, as we noted.

As for the distraction side of things, as we covered, leaders in Seattle aren’t concerned.

“A person that’s dedicating their life to creating change, why wouldn’t you want that type of leadership in your locker room? Why wouldn’t you want to give (a chance to) a person that’s dealt with people calling him wanting to kill him because of his choices in life? I don’t know why people feel like that is a problem,” Michael Bennett told 710 ESPN on Tuesday.

From a football standpoint, Kaepernick is an outstanding fit in Seattle who can come in and run the offense, if not win games, should Wilson miss time. And from a strong locker room standpoint, any potential controversy about his signing wouldn’t have much of an impact.