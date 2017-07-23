Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned, and it’s unclear if he’s even going to get an opportunity to win a job in training camp in the near future.

Whether it’s for his poor play on the field, awful mechanics or political stance, Kap could be on the way out of the NFL, and fans now have the opportunity to capitalize on his declining memorabilia price if they choose to.

Things have devolved so much that his jersey is now on sale for $4.99 — at Ross!

Here lies Colin Kaepernick's NFL career, in the form of a $300 authentic jersey, now on sale at Ross for $4.99. pic.twitter.com/eu1b3RSv4H — Brian Rice (@briancrice) July 19, 2017

There’s a conspiracy theory floating around that suggests NFL owners are blackballing Kap. I don’t agree with it, and the fact that his stock is so low right now has a lot more to do with his sub-60-percent completion percentage, rather than his political beliefs.

As it relates to Kap’s memorabilia, if you believe he’ll rebound, now is the time to buy his memorabilia.