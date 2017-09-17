Part of what college football so great is that fans never really know who will come up with an entertaining or game-changing play each passing week.

On Saturday, it was Colorado State WR Warren Jackson, who used his opponent to help him make the best catch of the season so far.

The ball was floated to the end zone — thrown to where the defensive back couldn’t see it — and it looked like Jackson had no chance to make a play on it. Instead, he reached out and snagged the football, then used the DB’s head, and pinned the ball to it for the touchdown.

Warren Jackson comes up with the CRAZY TD catch for #ColoradoState! #CSUvsBama pic.twitter.com/5n6pJWgmCG — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) September 17, 2017

Colorado State's Warren Jackson (@WideOutNation18) with an incredible TD catch at Alabama. pic.twitter.com/Lm950rnmjl — Matt L. Stephens (@MattStephens) September 17, 2017

What an amazing display of concentration on that play.