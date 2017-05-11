The Indianapolis Colts have a fresh direction under the guidance of new general manager Chris Ballard.

One of the best in the business at what he does, Ballard’s influence has led to a new-look Colts team taking a smart approach to decisions and outright thinking.

When it comes to the thinking part, Ballard’s top priority is to surround quarterback Andrew Luck with as much talent as possible.

He said the following to MMQB’s Albert Breer:

When you have a guy with special talent at the position and he’s got special character on top of it, that’s a pretty good thing. But the one big thing I’ve made a point of here, it’s not just Andrew. We’ve got to have the best 53-man roster, and that includes Andrew. That’s how we’ll help him, by making the roster around him better both offensively and defensively. That’s what we’re gonna do. It can’t be just about Andrew.

That’s called hitting the nail right on the head.

Ballard has the Colts seemingly on the rise after an incredible draft in which he landed Malik Hooker, Quincy Wilson, Tarell Basham, Zach Banner and Marlon Mack over the first four rounds of the 2017 draft. On paper, they’re all superb values at major areas of need who can make a difference right away.

Though his efforts might not have an impact right away because of the severity of the rebuild around Luck, Ballard already has the most important piece in place.

He seems to know how to tackle the situation, too.