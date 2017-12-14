Quantcast
Colts TE Brandon Williams carted off with spine injury
December 14, 2017

Indianapolis Colts tight end Brandon Williams suffered a brutal-looking injury in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Broncos, and it was tough to watch.

Williams — who has spinal stenosis — was driven back by Deiontrez Mount, who then landed on top of him.

Williams was eventually carted off the field, and it was feared that he suffered a neck injury. That wasn’t the case, though, as the injury was to his head.

The fact that it’s not a neck or spine injury is good news, at least.