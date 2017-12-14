Indianapolis Colts tight end Brandon Williams suffered a brutal-looking injury in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Broncos, and it was tough to watch.

Williams — who has spinal stenosis — was driven back by Deiontrez Mount, who then landed on top of him.

Colts' TE Brandon Williams was just stretched off after this pic.twitter.com/nzR7kK0CM2 — Richard Lee-Sam (@RLeesam) December 15, 2017

This looks frightening: Colts' Brandon Williams has been on the turf for several minutes, medical staff putting him on a stretcher. — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) December 15, 2017

Williams was eventually carted off the field, and it was feared that he suffered a neck injury. That wasn’t the case, though, as the injury was to his head.

Williams is being transported to the hospital, but the Colts say it's not a neck injury. — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) December 15, 2017

Colts are saying that Williams has movement in his limbs, it's a head injury, not a neck injury. — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) December 15, 2017

The fact that it’s not a neck or spine injury is good news, at least.