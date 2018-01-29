The Pelicans had an unwelcomed visitor warm up with them on the court before Sunday’s game against the Clippers, and it was pretty funny.

Comedian Tony Roberts, who was in the area for DeMarcus Cousins’ “Boogie’s Comedy Slam,” was seated courtside for the game. He put those seats to good use when he just decided to get up and casually stroll onto the court for warmups, as if he were a member of the Pelicans.

Roberts was able to get up a shot or two before a police officer scolded him and escorted him back to his seat.

He pretended to be a Pelican and snuck onto the court for shootaround 😂 (via lina112111/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/NwTN2zqP7J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2018

It’s clear that Roberts was planning this act, as he wore Pelicans warmups to fit in with the players. All in all, it was pretty funny.