You’ve probably experienced the inevitable sports injury before…

The popping of a hip, the gashing of a knee, the blood dripping from a busted brow…

Or, you have at least seen the classic comedy movies take on a sports injury – a few middle-aged guys are attempting to play hockey when one of them throws out his back.

Whether it be great or small, sports injuries are not an uncommon occurrence, especially not in contact sports such as hockey.

What are the most common injuries?

Between the hockey sticks, the hard puck, and the solid ice, an injury is almost sure to happen during a hockey game.

A few of the most common include a concussion, lower back strain, separated shoulder, hip strain or groin pull, and a hamstring pull.

The extent of the injury depends on the treatment method and recovery time.

However, while contact sports do pose a great risk for injury, there are some precautionary measures you can take to hopefully avoid some of those unnecessary injuries. Honest Hockey provides reviews on best protective gear that will help you avoid injuries.

How can you prevent injuries?

The prevention of an injury depends on the potential injury itself. For example, while you might be working to strengthen your hips, that won’t necessarily help you prevent getting a concussion.

Here are a few tips for how to avoid each specific one of those most common hockey injuries listed above:

Concussion



During the game, keep your head up and focus on your surroundings. Being aware of where you are on the ice is important as you could run into something or fall into something if pushed or hit, which could potentially make the concussion worse.



While there are not really any preventative exercises for a concussion, just maintaining your focus will help decrease your likelihood of getting one.

Lower back strain



As we age and gain weight, the lower back becomes a more susceptible area for injury. While most hockey players tend to manage their weight pretty effectively to ensure they are able to play, there are a few other preventative measures you could be doing…



Incorporate lifting kettlebells and dumbbells into your normal exercise routine to strengthen your back.

Separated shoulder



Maintaining shoulder strength is vital to avoiding a major shoulder injury, like a shoulder separation. Continue to practice basic strength training exercises like military presses and other exercises that build up strength in the shoulder areas.

Hip strain or groin pull



Preventing a hip strain or groin pull begins with proper stretching. Prior to each game – and each workout – ensure you are properly stretching all of your muscles to get them good and warmed up and flexible before they begin exerting so much energy.



In addition to proper stretching, dead lifts, plank exercises, and squats can also help strengthen your hip and groin area – therefore, aiding in the prevention of a strain or pull.

Hamstring pull



As cliché as this injury might sound, even hockey players are not immune to it…



Proper stretching and the right warmup is a great way to avoid this nagging injury.

Final Thoughts

Injuries are not only painful, a nuisance, and possibly expensive due to medical bills…



They could also put you out of practice, a game, or even the season depending on the extent of your injuries.

While not all injuries can be avoided, it is important that you continue to practice the proper preventative measures to at least reduce your risk.

Now, it is time to get out there and start prepping! Don’t forget to stretch.