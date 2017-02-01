Super Bowl LI will feature a showdown between Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, the likely NFL MVP, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, arguably the most accomplished player in league history.

Here’s a comparison of the two players ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

2016 season

With apologies to Aaron Rodgers, Ryan and Brady were arguably the two best quarterbacks of 2016. In fact, Pro Football Focus graded them as such, with Brady grading out as the site’s top quarterback and Ryan coming in second.

It doesn't get any better than this…#SB51 pic.twitter.com/4Wkq3c4Bch — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 1, 2017

The two quarterbacks combined to throw for 66 touchdowns and just nine interceptions during the regular season.

Ryan led the NFL in passer rating (117.1) and yards per attempt (9.26), helping a dynamic Falcons offense finish with the seventh most points in NFL history (540).

Brady missed the season’s first four games, but he set the league record for touchdown-to-interception ratio (28-2). He also averaged 8.23 yards per attempt and posted a 112.2 passer rating, finishing behind only Ryan in both categories.

Overall, Ryan had the advantage over Brady in completion percentage, yards per attempt, yards per game, touchdown passes per game and passer rating.

With a full 16 games, Brady might have made a serious run at MVP. It appears the award will rightfully go to Ryan, who was consistently excellent for the entire season.

2016 postseason

Ryan has been unstoppable in the lead up to Super Bowl LI. Red hot coming into the playoffs, Ryan blazed through the NFC field—throwing for 730 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions (while also rushing for a score) during convincing wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. His playoff passer rating is currently 132.6, which would be the sixth highest mark for a single postseason in NFL history.

Matt Ryan: 7 pass TD & 0 INT in the 2016 playoffs 6 other QBs had 7+ pass TD & 0 INT in a single postseason All 6 QBs won the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/WkzkZyFH2R — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 24, 2017

Ryan can become just the seventh quarterback to throw at least seven touchdowns without an interception during the postseason. The previous six won the Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP.

Brady struggled at times during New England’s win over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round, but he rebounded to throw three touchdowns without an interception as the Patriots rolled past the Pittsburgh Steelers and into the Super Bowl. Brady now has six games with at least a passer rating of 90.0 over his last eight postseason starts.

Brady certainly has the playoff advantage in terms of experience. Sunday will be Brady’s 34th postseason start and seventh Super Bowl, while Ryan has just seven total playoff appearances (with two coming this year).

Style

Super Bowl LI will be a showcase of pocket passing. Neither Brady nor Ryan can be considered a serious danger to make plays by breaking containment and scrambling. In fact, the two combined to rush for under 200 yards during the regular season.

Instead, both quarterbacks slice up defenses with subtle movements in the pocket, timing within the offense and deadly accuracy throwing the ball downfield. Lacking the athleticism to move around and extend plays, Ryan and Brady rely on the ability to adjust the pocket with panic-free footwork to negate the pass rush while remaining a threat to throw the ball down field.

Recent Super Bowls have featured mobile passers such as Aaron Rodgers, Colin Kaepernick, Russell Wilson and Cam Newton. Sunday’s matchup will be a game played by two quarterbacks who operate almost exclusively from the pocket.

Advantage

History and experience suggests Brady is a favorite to win another Super Bowl, while Ryan has a rare and dominant 2016 season on his side. There appears to be no clear advantage for either quarterback.

However, given how much is required from each player, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say the quarterback who plays the best on Sunday will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. The two top quarterbacks of 2016 battling for a Super Bowl title should be a fitting way for the season to end.